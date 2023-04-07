Android users don’t have to envy Apple’s AirDrop anymore! Android recently launched the Nearby Share function, which allows Android users to connect to Windows computers painlessly and share files. Now let the editor and everyone test this function! (Note: This service requires Bluetooth, and computers without Bluetooth cannot use Nearby Share)
▲ One-click file sharing on mobile and computer
Step 1: Download the Nearby Share Beta program
Consolidation: https://android.com/better-together/nearby-share-app/
▲Click “Get started with Beta” to install Nearby Share
Step 2: Log in to your Google account
Sign in to your Google account. At this time, you need to turn on the Bluetooth of the computer and mobile phone.
Step 3: Start using the Nearby Share function
From computer to mobile
Transfer from mobile phone to computer
Summarize
Android users have been waiting for a long time, and finally look forward to the sharing function. It may be because this is still a Beta version, the stability needs to be improved, it often takes a while to find the device when connecting, and sometimes errors occur, and data cannot be transmitted. Hope it can be improved after the official version is released. It should also be noted that Nearby Share Beta does not support ARM devices, requires a 64 bit Windows 10 or above computer, and a mobile phone needs to be Android 6.0 or later.