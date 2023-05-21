Razer Nommo V2 series PC gaming speakers enhance immersion with THX Spatial Audio and Chroma RGB lighting | 3C Home Appliances Crazy

2023-05-20 15:22 United United News Network Yang Youzhao

Razer announced the launch of the Nommo V2 series of PC gaming speakers, boasting enhanced extreme performance, immersive experience, and connectivity capabilities, and also added THX Spatial Audio sound technology and Razer Chroma RGB lighting technology to enhance the immersive experience.

The Nommo V2 series launched this time include the flagship Nommo V2 Pro, the Nommo V2 equipped with a wired subwoofer, and the Nommo V2 X with a minimalist configuration.

Among them, the Nommo V2 Pro is equipped with a 3-inch full-range driver unit with an aluminum phase cone design, and is also equipped with a wireless downward sound transmission subwoofer, and can project light on the room wall through the rear-illuminated Razer Chroma RGB lighting effect In order to strengthen the fighting atmosphere of the player’s e-sports room.

▲Nommo V2 Pro

In addition, the Nommo V2 Pro is equipped with THX Spatial Audio sound effect technology, supports THX game configuration files that can correspond to the sound output of multiple games, and can quickly control the sound output by rotating and clicking through the Razer Wireless Control Pod.

The Nommo V2 and Nommo V2 X continue the design of the Nommo V2 Pro, and are also equipped with 3-inch full-range drivers and THX Spatial Audio sound technology. The Nommo V2 also has rear-illuminated Razer Chroma RGB lighting technology, while the Nommo V2 X only With a simple design, the two can be additionally equipped with the Razer Wireless Control Pod to quickly control the sound output.

▲Nommo V2

▲Nommo V2 X

The Nommo V2 series are compatible with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices respectively, and are available for sale at authorized dealers from now on, and will also be sold through the Razer Store in the future. The suggested price of Nommo V2 Pro is NT$13,990. Nommo The recommended price of V2 is NT$8690, while the suggested price of Nommo V2 X is NT$5190.

As for the suggested price of Razer Wireless Control Pod is US$49.99, it will be available separately in August this year and is expected to be sold through Razer Online Store, Razer Store, and authorized dealers.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

