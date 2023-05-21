An embarrassing three-game losing streak! LeBron James faces 0-3 series woes for first time before championship game

The Los Angeles Lakers led by LeBron James returned home today to welcome the third game of the Western Conference Championship Game, and finally exhausted in the fourth quarter, losing to the Denver Nuggets 108:119, suffering a three-game losing streak and facing the fate of elimination.

Nuggets player Jamal Murray continued the fiery touch of the series, scoring 37 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, and Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists; for the Lakers, Anthony Davis handed in double-ten data and scored 28 points 18 rebounds, LeBron James and Austin Reaves scored 23 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists and 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists respectively. D’Angelo Russell, who was hot in the second round, continued to perform poorly. He made 1 of 8 shots and only 3 Points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

According to statistics, this is the first time that LeBron James faced a series of 0-3 predicament before the championship game, and there is no team in NBA history that can complete an epic 0-3 reversal.