RAZER NOMMO V2 Series PC Gaming Speakers Officially Launched with 2.1ch, Wireless Bass and Chroma RGB

Trendy brand Razer officially launched the latest PC gaming speakers: Nommo V2 series. The flagship Razer Nommo V2 Pro has a combination of two full-range speakers and a wireless subwoofer, and uses THX Spatial Audio to amplify the sound effect, with the fascinating Razer Chroma RGB lighting to further enhance the immersive experience. The Nommo V2 uses a combination of wired subwoofers, while the stereo-only Nommo V2 X provides the simplest and most convenient sound configuration.

Nommo V2 Pro – Ultimate Gaming Speakers for an Immersive Audio Experience

The Nommo V2 Pro packs a number of industry-leading features, including 3-inch full-range drivers with aluminum phase cones for natural, clear sound. In addition, Nommo V2 Pro is also the world‘s first PC gaming speaker system with a wireless down-firing subwoofer, which can deliver deep bass that can shake the entire room, while ensuring that the space is clean and clutter-free. Players can also use the rear-illuminated Razer Chroma RGB lighting effect to project light on the walls of the room to enhance the fighting atmosphere in the player’s gaming room and create a truly immersive gaming experience.

To ensure players can experience the highest audio quality, Nommo V2 Pro is the world‘s first desktop computer speaker system equipped with THX Spatial Audio, providing a wide and realistic sound field. At the same time, Razer’s speaker series also adopted THX game profile for the first time. The exclusive tuned equalizer provides excellent surround sound settings for many popular games, such as “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” and “Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn”… and many other popular games.

Razer Wireless Control Pod – All control at your fingertips

In order to provide features that enable smooth connection and convenient control, Razer introduces the Razer Wireless Control Pod. With a rotatable and clickable knob and source button, it can be easily and intuitively controlled, allowing players to easily control volume playback, pause, and equalizer settings through this wireless controller. Connected via Bluetooth, the battery lasts up to 8 months for long-lasting performance. The Razer Wireless Control Pod will be included in the Nommo V2 Pro package and is expected to be sold independently after August, providing a pairing of Nommo V2 and Nommo V2 X.

Nommo v2 and V2 X Further expand the product range

Razer also launched the new Nommo V2 and Nommo V2 X, further expanding the Nommo V2 series. Both speakers are equipped with two 3-inch full-range driver units and THX Spatial Audio to achieve a high-quality sound field that can reverberate throughout the room. Nommo V2 is equipped with a wired subwoofer equipped with rear-illuminated Razer Chroma RGB, creating an all-round immersive experience for gamers across audio and video. The Nommo V2 X is a 2.0 speaker system with an elegant and minimal design, equipped with a rear-facing bass reflex port, to provide players with immersive sound and excellent clarity for all entertainment activities.

Compatible with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, the Razer Nommo V2 series takes players’ gaming experience to a whole new level with powerful positional audio.

Price and release date

Nommo V2 Pro

Suggested selling price: $13,990

Nommo v2

Suggested selling price: $8,690

Nommo V2 X

Suggested selling price: $5,190

Shopee on Razer.com and Authorized Resellers – Available May 19, 2023

RazerStore will be available soon

Razer Wireless Control Pod

Suggested selling price: $49.99 USD

Razer.com, RazerStore & Authorized Resellers – Suggested Price August 2023