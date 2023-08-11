RazerStore Hong Kong Reopens with a New Look and Exclusive Gaming Experience

RazerStore in Hong Kong Reopens with Exciting New Features

The flagship store of e-sports brand Razer, located in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, has re-launched with a fresh new look. To mark the occasion, a “Yueba woman” (an online term for a female game streamer) took on the role of store manager for a day, engaging in discussions with enthusiastic game fans and drawing massive crowds to the store.

The RazerStore in Hong Kong officially debuted its revamped appearance on August 11th. The store’s e-sports area underwent a complete upgrade during the past two years, coinciding with the adjustment period caused by the pandemic. Now, the store showcases the latest generation of gaming equipment, providing an enhanced experience for players. Gaming enthusiasts interested in trying out popular games with the most up-to-date e-sports equipment can visit the store any time, free of charge. It’s a fantastic opportunity to enjoy playing games while escaping the hot weather.

The newly reorganized RazerStore maintains the brand’s signature black and green color scheme while separating the gaming and product areas. The e-sports area features significantly improved hardware, complete with large television screens for an immersive gaming experience. Meanwhile, the product area showcases over 60 products, including e-sports keyboards, mice, and professional earphones. Additionally, visitors can also try out the latest Razer Blade 14 notebook PCs and exclusive RazerStore products like the Kiyo Pro Ultra webcam and Razer Leviathan V2 Pro PC Soundbar.

Inside the store, visitors will find the Razer Kitsune arcade controller, which is making its debut in Asia. This controller supports both PC and PS5 consoles, offering a unique button layout with enlarged buttons, a large touchpad, and vibrant RGB lighting. Its standout feature is an optical design joystick, providing greater precision and speed compared to traditional sticks.

For those interested in visiting the reopened RazerStore, its address is 1 Cannon Street, Causeway Bay. The store can be reached at 2997 5070, and its business hours are from 12:30pm to 9:00pm.

