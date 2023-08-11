Third Season of Summer of the Band Sets the Stage with High-Quality Bands and Exciting Performances

Article:

The third season of the original music variety show “Summer of the Band” held a media screening in Beijing on August 10. The event was attended by Ma Dong, a super fan of the third season, who brought some of the bands from the show including Second-Hand Rose, Huichun Dan, Mr.Miss, Vaina, and Wang Feng, another super fan from the second season. Celebrity friends Huang Xiaoming, Yin Zheng, Wang Chuanjun, Zhang Xinyi, Zhu Jiejing, Xue Kaiqi, Shi Qintian, and others also made online calls to show their support.

The main aim of “Summer of the Band” is to provide a platform for high-quality bands to showcase their talent and present diverse types of bands to the public. The third season aims to continue this original intention of the program production.

At the beginning of the event, Huichun Dan band performed the opening song “Emily” to ignite the atmosphere of the scene. The unique voice of the lead singer and the band’s style mesmerized the audience, who couldn’t help but sway and sing along with the band. The combination of ear-catching guitar riffs, retro drum beats, and the mischievous and magnetic voice of the lead singer created the unique characteristics of Huichun Dan. The performance received continuous cheers from the live audience, showcasing the joy of the show and the strength of the band.

During the screening, the program clip of the third season of “Summer of the Band” was showcased. The appearances of super fans and the humorous lines of Na Ying and Da Zhangwei brought laughter to the audience. Several amazing band performances also drew applause from the audience, highlighting the power of music to create a world of spiritual communication.

Following the film, Ma Dong brought some bands to the stage to interact with the media. The joyful atmosphere between the bands and the constant laughter from the media friends made the interaction session more enjoyable. Huichun Dan and Liu Haoran performed “Emily” through a live video connection, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the charm of Huichun Dan’s music. The Sister Lang group sent blessing flower baskets to Mr.Miss, and the emotional video call moved the audience. The ten directors of “Let’s Plant the Land” brought freshly baked whole wheat flour to call Vaina, adding to the lively atmosphere of the event.

The live interaction and laughter of the bands became a hot topic. Each band responded live during the media questioning session. Mr.Miss Du Kai showcased a second-hand rose version of “Whispers,” while Liang Long from Second-Hand Rose answered questions about his beauty makeup online. When faced with questions about being labeled as an “Internet celebrity band,” Huichun Dan band member Liu Simon responded positively, expressing gratitude for everything that the Internet has brought.

The third season of “Summer of the Band” will be exclusively broadcast on iQiyi and Kiwi TV every Friday night at 20:00 starting from August 11.

