The realme Narzo N55 mobile phone is scheduled to be released on April 12. It will be equipped with two rear cameras, fingerprint recognition on the side, and 33W SuperVOOC charging. The battery capacity is 5000mAh.

realme has shown off the back of the Narzo N55 and confirmed that the smartphone will be available in blue and black color options. Now, the front image of the Narzo N55 mobile phone is known, and the screen is centered with a hole for the front lens.

The realme Narzo N55 will also have the “mini capsule” (Mini Capsule) function similar to Apple’s dynamic island, which was first applied on the realme C55. There will be capsule bars on both sides beside the centered hole, and you can see information such as the phone’s power, charging status, and data consumption.

The realme Narzo N55 is expected to be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G88 processor model, a 6.72-inch Full HD LCD screen with a resolution of 90Hz, and run the realme UI 4.0 system developed based on the Android 13 system.

The realme Narzo N55 mobile phone is equipped with a rear main camera and a depth camera with 64 megapixels and 2 megapixels, respectively, and a front selfie camera with 8 megapixels.