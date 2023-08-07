Red Dead Redemption Remastered Coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch with Undead Nightmare Expansion

Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption is making a grand comeback with a remastered version, and this time it will be available for handheld devices. After weeks of rumors circulating the internet, Rockstar has finally provided an official update on their website, with the code name “RDR1RSP” further fueling anticipation among fans.

The much-awaited announcement revealed that Red Dead Redemption Remastered will be launching on August 17 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. However, fans will have to wait a little longer for the physical version, which is set to arrive on October 13th.

This new version of the game will not only feature the original Red Dead Redemption but will also include the highly popular expansion pack, Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare. Players will be taken on a thrilling journey where protagonist John Marston confronts a Wild West overrun by zombies while also searching for the enigmatic Seth of Grass Treasure.

Fans might be concerned that this remastered version is merely a replay of the original game, but according to the information provided on Rockstar’s website, it appears to be a faithful recreation with no significant alterations. Xbox players have been enjoying this gameplay experience for years, and now the PlayStation 4 users can also join in thanks to the backward compatibility with PlayStation 5.

The excitement surrounding the announcement has been reverberating across social media platforms, with Nintendo Europe sharing the news on Twitter. Gamers around the world are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to relive the gripping storyline and immersive Wild West world of Red Dead Redemption on their handheld devices.

With Rockstar’s history of creating incredible open-world gaming experiences, the Red Dead Redemption Remastered edition promises to be a masterpiece that will captivate both new players and nostalgic fans alike.

