Red Hat Enterprise Linux at risk: IT security warning about a new bug

by admin
As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. You can read a description of the vulnerabilities and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux on June 15, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The Linux operating system and the product Red Hat Enterprise Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: RedHat Security Advisory (Status: 06/14/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Red Hat Enterprise Linux – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 5,9
CVSS Temporal Score: 5,2
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.9.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Bug: Effects of exploiting the known vulnerabilities

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is a popular Linux distribution.

An attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Red Hat Enterprise Linux to bypass security safeguards and cause other unspecified effects.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-31147, CVE-2023-31130 und CVE-2023-31124.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system
Linux

Products
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

  1. Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly.
  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.
  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

RedHat Security Advisory vom 2023-06-14 (15.06.2023)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3577

RedHat Security Advisory vom 2023-06-14 (15.06.2023)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3586

Oracle Security Advisory vom 2023-06-14 (15.06.2023)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3586

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/15/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

