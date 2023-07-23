Red Hat Enterprise Linux at risk: IT security warning update (risk: high)

As the BSI is currently reporting, the IT security warning relating to a vulnerability in Red Hat Enterprise Linux has received an update. You can find out how affected users should behave here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux on July 19, 2023. The Linux operating system and the products Oracle Linux and Red Hat Enterprise Linux are affected by the vulnerability. This warning was last updated on 07/21/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-4201 (Status: 07/20/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow code execution

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is a popular Linux distribution.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Red Hat Enterprise Linux to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-32439 and CVE-2023-32435.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-4201 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4201 vom 2023-07-18 (19.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4202 vom 2023-07-18 (19.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is version 2 of this IT Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/19/2023 – Initial version

07/21/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

