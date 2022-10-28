Home Technology Redeem the Steam Digital Edition of Warhammer 40K: Kuroshio – Empire Edition for free with purchases of NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics cards before December 8th!
Redeem the Steam Digital Edition of Warhammer 40K: Kuroshio – Empire Edition for free with purchases of NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics cards before December 8th!

by admin
Redeem the Steam Digital Edition of Warhammer 40K: Kuroshio – Empire Edition for free with purchases of NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics cards before December 8th!

NVIDIA has once again updated the promotion of buying graphics cards to get games free! Redeem a free $59.99 worth of cash when you purchase a qualifying GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, 3090, 3080 Ti, 3080, 3070 Ti, 3070, 3060 Ti and 3060 desktop or graphics card before December 8th game!

The game presented in this event is “Warhammer” 40K: KuroshioEmpire Edition (Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Imperial Edition)Steam Digital version! The game itself will be available and unlocked on November 30, and the Empire Edition will include: “The Loyalist Pack: Clear out heresies with four unique class outfits, eight weapon skin patterns, a headgear, and an Oglin body tattoo pattern”, “”Mortis Veteran Portrait Frame: one for defending The third hive And the decorative portrait frame for the fallen tribute”, “Expired Backpack: A decorative backpack for human characters”, “2500 Aquilas Premium Currency」。

“Warhammer” 40K: Kuroshio will be equipped with game enhancement technology at launch, allowing GeForce RTX Gamers enjoy the ultimate gaming experience.NVIDIA DLSS Will significantly improve game execution performance;NVIDIA Reflex will reduce system latency and improve game responsiveness, while ray traced reflections and global lightingIt will present a more exquisite game screen.

