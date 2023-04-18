Redfall, Coffee Talk 2, and everything else coming to Game Pass for the rest of April

Arkane’s Redfall seems to have been on a rocky road since launch, but it’s gotten worse over the past few months, with developers talking about adding a 60 fps option to the Xbox series, and post-launch Remove the always-on requirement. Well that’s a good thing, many of you won’t even have to pay for two weeks. In fact, there are several gems and expected games you’ll get “for free”.

Microsoft has already announced the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass for the rest of April and early May, and the fun starts today with a good title. Here’s the full lineup:

Minecraft Legends for PC, Consoles and Cloud

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly for PC, Consoles & Cloud April 20

Medieval Reigns for Xbox One April 20

Homestead Arcana April 21 for PC, Xbox Series and Cloud

April 26 PC version Beasts of the Box

April 27, “Blazing Blue: Cross-Label Wars” PC, console and cloud special edition

The Last Case of Nedict Fox on PC and Consoles April 27th

Red Autumn for PC, Xbox Family, and Cloud on May 2

And then we have bad news, as some really cool games are leaving Game Pass on April 30th: