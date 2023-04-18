Anime-style “The Prince of Blades Academy” announces a tactical strategy RPG with modern elements_Battle_City_Attack

Original title: anime style “Blade Prince Academy” announced a tactical strategy RPG with modern elements

Publisher Fireswquid and developer Angel Corp have released the anime-style role-playing game “Blade Prince Academy”, which will start crowdfunding on Kickstarter on May 11, and the release date has not yet been announced.

“Blade Prince Academy” trailer:

Steam store address:

game introduction:

“The Prince of Blades Academy” is a tactical strategy RPG game combined with modern elements! The game screen adopts animation style, allowing players to experience the exciting and in-depth real-time dynamic battle, which requires flexible use of timing and formulation of combined attacks. The story of the game takes place in the mysterious city of Abjectalia, where players can explore various scenes while enjoying the innovative “real-time-pause” gameplay!

Take control of a group of highly trained magical assassins in the city of Abjectalia – the Prince of Blades. As a cadet of the Academy of the Prince of Blades, it is your duty to protect the city from invasion, both from within and without. Uncover the city’s mysteries and fight gang members, cults, and vampires who are disrupting the city.

You can learn new skills with other students in the Academy, rest after battles, and enjoy leisure time. As the students get along with each other gradually, the bond between them will deepen, and new students will join. In the academy, you can see information about new missions and events in the city, as well as various powerful forces in Abjectalia. Before entering the city, remember to choose the most suitable squad members and equipment! Lead your team to complete various tasks in the city. Search for powerful relics, defeat tricky bosses, and more await you in Abjectalia.

Assemble a team of unique heroes on an adventure, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, and their own backstories. According to different types of missions, carefully choose the heroes you need and their equipment to explore the city and face various dangers. Search for powerful relics, defeat tricky bosses, and more await you in Abjectalia.

Academy of Blades uses a unique “live-pause” combat system that puts you in full control of your squad. Carefully time and sequence each attack to create the perfect combo. Protect your squad by dodging enemy attacks and spells. Also remember to use the environment and terrain to push enemies into unfavorable positions. Every battle has infinite possibilities!

In between missions, train your best squad for your next mission: upgrade training facilities, manage student activity, and make a pact with the dark! The fate of Abjectalia City and the Academy of Blade Prince is closely related to your choices! Remember: Make a pact with darkness and there must be a price to pay in the end.

Real-time-pause combat mechanism: Help you fully control your actions and attacks in an ever-changing battlefield to gain the upper hand.

Combination attack system: Matching correct attacks and skills can form a powerful combination attack.

Bonding system: Your choice will affect the relationship between students, and even play a key role in life and death in battle, please choose carefully!

Pact System: A powerful ritual that can change character skills and abilities.

Skill Tree: Manage upgrade options, unlock new abilities, and eventually gain access to more powerful spells

Spell Configuration: Select your spell collocation from a large number of spells before the mission starts, and formulate a battle strategy.

Challenging Boss Battles: Fight against powerful and terrifying Bosses. Only by mastering the combat system and combined attack system will you have a chance of winning! Game screenshot:

