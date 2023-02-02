Home Technology Redfall requires you to be always online
Redfall appears to be a very unique game, offering a campaign that can be fully enjoyed both single-player and in co-op with up to three friends. While we understand that an internet connection is required to play multiplayer games online, it turns out that you need to be connected to the internet even if you are alone.

This is revealed in Redfall’s official FAQ, which clearly states : “Single-player and co-op games require a persistent online connection”. .

While this isn’t an issue for the vast majority of people, we know some users who pay for internet by the GB, and others who take their consoles to vacation or work somewhere without an online connection. It also means that the day Bethesda and Arkane Austin decide to unplug their servers, the game could be permanently shut down, which could take a long time since Microsoft is pretty good at not unplugging their games too soon.

