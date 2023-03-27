Wii U

As Nintendo announced last year, the eShop purchase function on the 3DS and Wii U is now confirmed to be officially closed from our side at 8:00 am on March 28. After that time, players will no longer be able to buy content from the store, download demos, or redeem download codes, but you will still be able to download games and DLC you have already purchased, and you will be able to receive updates and play online normally. Beginning on August 29 last year, Laoren has prohibited users from adding money to eShop accounts. “This is part of the natural life cycle of any product line, as consumer usage of it gradually declines over time,” Nintendo wrote at the time.

According to VGC reports, after the closure of the eShop, a total of 450 digital-only Wii U games, 600 digital-only 3DS games, and 530 virtual console games (335 of which cannot be played through Switch Online) will disappear. If you want to experience it again in the future, you will probably have to rely on physical discs, which is a pity.