Remnant II: Highly Anticipated Sequel Surpasses Expectations with Record-Breaking Launch

Title: “Cooperative Shooting Game ‘Remnant II’ Receives High Praise and Breaks Records on Launch Day”

Subtitle: “The highly anticipated sequel ‘Remnant II’ surpasses expectations with a surge in player numbers and positive feedback”

Date: July 27, 2021

The latest installment of the soul-like cooperative shooting game, “Remnant: From the Ashes,” developed by Gunfire Games, has created waves in the gaming community. Yesterday, “Remnant II” was released on Steam and next-generation consoles, leaving players in awe and surpassing the achievements of its predecessor.

Within the first 24 hours of its launch, “Remnant II” received a staggering 4,300 comments, with over 80% of them praising the game. The number of players online simultaneously also outperformed the previous installment, with more than 83,000 players engaging in the game, as reported by SteamDB. This record-breaking feat shattered the previous record set by “Remnant: From the Ashes” with 48,000 concurrent players.

Additionally, “Remnant II” quickly ascended to the top of Steam’s official best-selling list, excluding free games, reinforcing its success and popularity amongst the gaming community.

The original story of “Remains: From the Ashes” took place during the era spanning World War II to the 1960s. The game depicted a post-apocalyptic world infected by ancient evil roots. In the sequel, players assume the role of survivors seeking refuge and battling root creatures. After a fortuitous gathering with other survivors at base 13, players explore a mutated world as they strive to uncover the secret to saving humanity.

Building upon the beloved elements of its predecessor, “Remnant II” offers players thrilling treasure hunts, challenging gameplay, and a range of professions to choose from. Players can tackle missions individually or team up with a maximum of three players for an enhanced cooperative experience.

The game features various professions, including the healer, who specializes in keeping the team alive, the hunter, a master of long-range shooting, the challenger, an armored tank capable of resisting fatal blows, and the newly introduced animal trainer, capable of utilizing pets for assistance.

“Remnant II” was released on July 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Steam platforms, with the standard version available for NT$1,100 on Steam. With its immersive gameplay and widespread acclaim, “Remnant II” promises to be a captivating addition to the cooperative shooting game genre.

