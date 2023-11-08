Repaint Your Heart: Persona 5 Tactics DLC Detailed Information and Release Date Announced

Shiya Co., Ltd. Announces New Story DLC “Repaint Your Heart” for “Persona 5 Tactics” ATLUS Strategy Simulation RPG

The highly anticipated new story DLC “Repaint Your Heart” for the popular ATLUS strategy simulation RPG, “Persona 5 Tactics” is set to be released on November 17, 2023, across multiple gaming platforms including Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo SwitchTM, and Steam.

The DLC will introduce a new world, characters, and new battle rules that promise to challenge players in thrilling and unexpected ways. One of the new characters, “Guernica,” is an elusive masked artist causing a sensation in the real world by completing huge graffiti creations overnight. Players will be drawn into an underground world filled with excitement and danger as they navigate through the new storyline and face off against a series of new adversaries.

The DLC will also introduce new battle rules, including the incorporation of a new strategy element called “coloring” that will transform combat in the game. Players will need to adapt quickly to the new rules in order to overcome the challenging battles that await them.

In addition to the new story and battle rules, the DLC will also offer players clearance bonuses that include the ability to use characters from the new DLC in the main story, as well as unlock a super difficult level called “CHALLENGE STAGE.”

Players who pre-order the game will receive the early purchase bonus of being able to summon the special personas “Orpheus, the God of Thieves” and “Izanagi, the God of Thieves” in the “Persona 5 Tactics” DLC.

“Persona 5 Tactics” is a highly anticipated addition to the “Persona 5” series, known for its immersive storyline and dynamic gameplay. The new game promises to continue the classic combat elements of the series while introducing new features and challenges for players to enjoy.

With the release date set for November 17, 2023, fans of the series are eagerly anticipating the revolutionary drama that awaits them in “Persona 5 Tactics.”

For more information about “Persona 5 Tactics” and the new “Repaint Your Heart” DLC, visit the official website.

【Product Information】

Product Name: Persona 5 Tactics Edition

Gaming Platform: Xbox Game Pass / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows

PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Nintendo Switch™ / Steam

Release Date: Scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023 (Friday)

Recommended Selling Price:

Regular Version: Taiwan 1,790 NTD / Hong Kong 448 HKD

Deluxe Edition: Taiwan 2,340 NTD / Hong Kong 588 HKD

Game Category: Strategy Simulation RPG

Sales: Shiya Co., Ltd.

Copyright Mark: ©ATLUS ©SEGA All Rights Reserved.

Official Website: SEGA Asia Official Website

