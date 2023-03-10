The record player no longer works, the mobile phone display stays black: It’s annoying when electrical devices go on strike. The first thought is then often to replace the “problem device” with a new one and simply dispose of it. Especially if it is older and the warranty and guarantee have long expired.

But consumers can act much more sustainably in this situation. Anyone who has defective technology repaired operates “active resource protection”, explains the environmental protection organization BUND. To find out whether a repair is still possible, contact the network of open workshops or a nearby repair café.

Ever bought used?

One problem with this: Often there are no spare parts or they are very expensive. If a repair is not an option, it does not automatically mean that you have to buy a new device. Because you can access used goods. This is also a contribution to avoiding waste. And that is necessary: ​​according to BUND, around 4,500 tons of electronic waste are generated in Germany every day.

The number of dealers with second-hand goods in the technology sector is now large. And they can also be found quickly using a search engine and keywords such as “refurbished”, “reprocessed” or simply “used”, explain the environmentalists.

Ecological scope when buying new

And if there is no way around buying a new one, there is still scope for more ecological action: In order to find out which devices are durable, non-toxic and repairable, the BUND advises reading independent test reports or contacting consumer advice centres.

More environmentally friendly products can also be recognized by the “Blue Angel” seal. The mandatory EU energy label provides orientation on the energy efficiency of larger electrical appliances.

Take-back obligation in retail

Good to know: According to the Electrical and Electronic Equipment Act, which was amended in July 2022, retailers are obliged to take back broken electrical equipment with an edge length of up to 25 centimeters, even if they were not bought in the shop in question.

This applies to supermarkets and discounters with a sales area of ​​800 square meters or more, as well as electronics stores with a sales area of ​​400 square meters or more. Large electrical appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators or dishwashers must be taken back free of charge when you buy a new appliance.