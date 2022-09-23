The National Football League (NFL) has announced a partnership with Apple Music, a streaming music service, that will make the latter a halftime partner for the Super Bowl, which begins on February 12 next year. At the same time, Apple will also serve Pepsi with Apple Music and become the main sponsor of the National Football League’s multi-year cooperation.

In announcing the Apple Music service as a partner for the NFL’s iconic Super Bowl finale, Nana-Yaw Asamoah, senior vice president of partnership strategy for the NFL, and Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple’s Apple Music service, stated that Apple Music will Responsible for the main halftime performances during the Super Bowl, and will have more in-depth integration with the Super Bowl in the future.

And through the Super Bowl marketing exposure, it is expected that the number of users of the Apple Music service will grow again, especially during the Super Bowl, playing songs will generate a higher on-demand rate, and at the same time, it will also generate more music usage due to the discussion of the event, and even It can continue to ferment through online community platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, so it is bound to help promote the Apple Music service business.

Compared with the long-term cooperation with Pepsi in the past, the NFL is more inclined to seek cooperation with sponsors that can combine topics and expand more benefits. A long-term sponsor of the Cup will obviously bring a lot of benefits to Apple.