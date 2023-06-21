re:publica 2023: Is it really about the money?

At the beginning of June, the media and digital industry met in Berlin for the re:publica 2023. In addition to the motto “Cash” and the direct reference to the climate crisis, everything to do with artificial intelligence was particularly discussed. The piqd editorial team is a regular guest at re:publica, but we last presented part of the program in 2019. At that time, the founding editor-in-chief Frederik Fischer wrote about five re:publica talks from the piqd universe. From this year’s re:publica I have now selected a few lectures and discussions, starting with my top 5.

In addition to the appearances of Federal Ministers Habeck and Lindner, the presentation by Jürgen Geuter aka tante (at piqd with Otherwise Network, among others) received the greatest response from the media. He ranks first for me. Geuter made it clear how he sees the use and potential of artificial intelligence and what should be considered in communication and reporting, keyword “HYPE!!!”. In the mirror it was then read: “Artificial intelligence? Just say no”. Simon Hurtz wrote the headline for the Süddeutsche: “Everyone celebrates AI, but one doesn’t” (€, here at blendle). It wasn’t the only critical examination of AI at re:publica, but perhaps the most understandable and comprehensible. Geuter didn’t skimp on cross-references, theoretical classifications and book recommendations, so you can really take a lot with you when streaming afterwards.

Here are the four sessions that also made my top 5:

Other exciting notes:

Thanks to Charlotte Möller, Felix Schwenzel and David Streit for their input on particularly recommendable re:publica talks.

If you saw something that is missing from the list, please leave a comment.

