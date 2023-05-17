“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” was released in three days and sold more than 10 million sets globally

Nintendo announced today (5/17) that the Nintendo Switch action-adventure game “Tears of the Legend of Zelda Kingdom”, which was launched simultaneously globally on May 12, has sold more than 10 million units worldwide within 3 days of its launch, including sales in Japan. 2.24 million sets sold ※ 。

※ Statistics by Nintendo, including physical package version and download version

In addition, in order to cooperate with the launch of this topical work, Baha Mall specially sent an evaluation invitation letter in advance to inform players to come and evaluate, and there were more than 2200 people in 3 days after the listing ※1 Players who purchased the game gave it overwhelmingly positive reviews, with an overall rating averaged at the highest possible 5.0 stars. Both the number of people participating in the evaluation and the scores set new records. “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” has also become the best-selling single Switch game in Baja Mall so far ※2 。

In the comments, players expressed that “I have already immigrated to Hyrule”, “I have no time to eat”, “I just want to solve the task quickly at the expense of sleep time”.

※1 The statistical results on May 15, 3 days after the launch, only counted the evaluations given by players who purchased the game in Baja Mall

※2 Statistics are based on a single work, and multi-version games will be calculated separately

This is the screen captured when writing the article on the evening of May 17th, and the number of buyers has reached 2762.

The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears is the sequel to the critically acclaimed and award-winning The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The story continues the ending of the previous work, describing the new adventures of the brave Link, who successfully defeated Calamity Ganon, and the free Princess Zelda, in the face of the changes in the world . In addition to the vast land of Hyrule, the stage of adventure also extends to the sky island in the distant sky, and the brave Link has also gained a new ability to combine and synthesize items.

Game Information

Game Name: The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears

The original name of the game: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom

Game Genre: Action Adventure

Corresponding platform: Nintendo Switch

Release date: May 12, 2023

Suggested selling price: NT$1850

Language version: Traditional Chinese / Japanese / English, etc.

Number of players: 1 person

Age Rating: Protected

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Official site: https://www.nintendo.co.jp/zelda/totk/index.html

© Nintendo