“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” was released in three days and sold more than 10 million sets globally

※ Statistics by Nintendo, including physical package version and download version
In the comments, players expressed that “I have already immigrated to Hyrule”, “I have no time to eat”, “I just want to solve the task quickly at the expense of sleep time”.
※1 The statistical results on May 15, 3 days after the launch, only counted the evaluations given by players who purchased the game in Baja Mall
※2 Statistics are based on a single work, and multi-version games will be calculated separately
This is the screen captured when writing the article on the evening of May 17th, and the number of buyers has reached 2762.
Game Information
Game Name: The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears
The original name of the game: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom
Game Genre: Action Adventure
Corresponding platform: Nintendo Switch
Release date: May 12, 2023
Suggested selling price: NT$1850
Language version: Traditional Chinese / Japanese / English, etc.
Number of players: 1 person
Age Rating: Protected
Developer: Nintendo
Publisher: Nintendo
Official site: https://www.nintendo.co.jp/zelda/totk/index.html
© Nintendo