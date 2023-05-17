Champions League-Inter Milan 1-0 Milan with a total score of 3-0 and then entered the final after 13 years Lukaku assisted Lautaro – yqqlm

Original title: Champions League-Inter Milan 1-0 Milan with a total score of 3-0 and then entered the final after 13 years Lukaku assisted Lautaro

At 3:00 on May 17th, Beijing time, the second round of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, Inter Milan played against AC Milan at home. In the first half, Mkhitaliang retired from injury, and in the second half, Lukaku assisted Lautaro to score. At the end of the game, Inter Milan defeated AC Milan 1-0 and advanced to the Champions League final with a total score of 3-0.

In the 74th minute, Lukaku knocked across the penalty area, and Lautaro scored from a close angle! Inter Milan leads 1-0!

【Both lineups】

Inter Milan: 24-Onana, 36-Damian, 95-Bastoni, 15-Achelbi, 2-Dumfries, 32-Di Marco (65’8-Gossens), 20 – Charhanoglu, 23- Barrera (83’5- Gagliardini), 22- Mkhitaryan (43’77- Brozovic), 10- Lautaro (83’11 – Correa), 9-Dzeko (65’90-Lukaku)

AC Milan: 16-Maignan, 19-Special Olympics, 28-Jiafu (63'20-Kalulu), 23-Tomori, 2-Calabria, 8-Tonali, 33-Clooney Odd, 17-Leo, 30-Mesias (75'56-Salemakols), 10-Dias (76'27-Origi), 9-Giroud

