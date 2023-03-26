Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 remake walkthrough full bounty mission solution (chapters 1~3)｜The much-anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake “Resident Evil 4” Remake has been officially launched. The solution to the reward task (entrustment) in Chapters 1~3 of the game.



It is best to solve the reward task (entrustment) as soon as possible when it is limited

During the entire game process, you can receive multiple “reward missions” (interact with the blue notice on the map), and the content is generally to obtain or destroy specific items, or knock down specific powerful enemies, etc. After completing the bounty task and talking to the merchant, you can get “spinel” as a reward, and the strange crystal can be used to exchange items that cannot be purchased with money (pesetas) at the merchant. Since the things that can be exchanged are quite good (with the most important treasure map), it is recommended to complete these tasks as much as possible to increase income.

Note that the bounty task is limited. Basically, when the player progresses to the “transfer area” (from the village to the castle, and from the castle to the island), the bounty task in the previous area cannot be solved, so it is best to receive the bounty Complete it within the quest chapter.

Work diligently to solve tasks and exchange spinel for items

Chapter 1



Destroy the Blue Badge (Farm)

This kind of commission is to destroy the blue badge of the cult in the designated area, and there will be several similar commissions in the subsequent process. After receiving the entrustment, the location of the badge will be marked on the map, so it is generally not too difficult to find, but there are still some badges that are hidden deeply, even if they are marked on the map, it still takes a lot of effort to find them. Click the picture to zoom in on the actual location of the destroyed blue badge (farm):

chapter 2



Control of rodent infestation (abandoned factory)

Kills all rats in the designated area, squeaks can be heard if rats are nearby.

Chapter 3



snake hunter

Sell ​​3 poisonous snakes to the merchant. The poisonous snakes are obtained by killing poisonous snakes. There are several poisonous snakes in Chapter 3. Just pay attention to leaving space on your body to pick them up and not to eat them by yourself.

Tomb Raider

Break the marks on the two specific tombstones in front of the church, the location can be seen in the picture

Destroy Blue Badge 2 (Quarry to Fish Farm)

The same is to smash all the blue badges of the cult, the actual location can be seen in the picture

