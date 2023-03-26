Original title: Transfer 1+2: Manchester United may compete with Rome Italian international Manchester City may renew Real Madrid prey with 500,000 weekly salary

Manchester United eyeing Serie A starlets

Manchester United have reportedly instructed scouts to keep a close eye on Sassuolo midfielder David Flatsi. The 22-year-old spent three loan spells in the youth teams at Lazio and Roma before joining Nelferdi in 2017 before breaking out in the first team. Monza, Empoli and Ascoli have all taken Fratesi on a provisional basis between 2017 and 2021, but he made his breakthrough for Sassuolo last season, scoring in 36 Serie A appearances. Scored 4 goals and provided 4 assists. Fratesi is in fine form for the 2022-23 campaign, scoring six goals in 27 top-flight appearances and catching the eye of Italy boss Roberto Mancini in the process, who may Will take part in Italy’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta on Sunday. Last year, Flatsi agreed a new contract with Sassuolo until 2026, but the player is expected to be chased by the giants in the upcoming transfer window. Manchester United have shown an interest in the Italy international ahead of a summer move, according to reports in Italy. Despite not having played a single first-team game for Roma, the report adds that a Roma side led by former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could also be reunited with their former players in 2023-24. Roma had intended to bring Fratesi back to the Stadio Olimpico last year, but he stayed at Sassuolo and continued to play an integral role in the team’s midfield. Whether Roma will hold their former academy star again remains to be seen, but United scouts will be compiling reports on Flatsi in the coming months.

Manchester City’s top star stays as a popular killing star

City are reportedly planning to renew Haaland’s contract with £500,000-a-week wages, a Premier League record. Many records have fallen at the Norwegian giant’s feet since his move from Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad last summer. Haaland has scored 42 goals in 37 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, in addition to five assists, with 28 goals in 26 Premier League appearances. The 22-year-old has a seven-goal lead over his closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, while also scoring 10 goals in six Champions League appearances. Haaland, who has already broken City’s record for most goals in a single season, will be playing for the reigning Premier League champions until the end of the 2026-27 season. However, links with the Galactico have begun to surface again as Real Madrid prepare for life without Benzema, who becomes a free agent at the end of the season. In order to eliminate the interest of Ancelotti’s team, the British media claimed that Manchester City hoped to agree a new contract worth £500,000 a week with Haaland. Such a salary would make the striker the highest paid player in the top flight, with talks over a contract extension set to begin with City’s top brass after this season. Haaland is said to be currently earning £375,000-a-week in Manchester, which already puts him at the top of the Premier League wage chart alongside Kevin De Bruyne and David de Gea. The Norway international’s new contract will extend his stay at the Etihad by a further 12 months until 2028. He is said to be more than happy to keep the Ittihad in his current form.

Newcastle interested in Juventus midfielder

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrian Rabiot. The Magpies are currently fifth in the Premier League table and they are ready for European football next season. They are also in contention for a Champions League spot and are two points clear of fourth-placed Tottenham, who have played two more games. With Newcastle's schedule expected to be busier next season, they will be looking to bolster their squad in the summer if they are to successfully balance domestic and European competition. The center of the field is an area Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen ahead of the 2023-24 season. According to the British media, the Magpies are eager to get the services of Rabiot, whose contract will expire at the end of this season. The Frenchman was linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, but it turns out that move never materialized. Therefore, Rabiot stayed at Juventus, where he scored 9 goals and contributed 4 assists in 33 appearances. Rabiot, who has started 22 of 23 Serie A games this season, has been a key player in Allegri's side and his positive relationship with the Juventus boss may convince him to stay in Turin. Rabiot recently claimed that Allegri has "helped" him over the past few years and he is open to a new contract. However, he also stated that he has not yet made a decision on his future and, as it stands, he will leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.





