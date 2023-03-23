Resident Evil 4 Remake Resident Evil 4 Remake Raiders Version Difference Explanation Three Early Experience｜The much-anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake “Resident Evil 4” Remake will be launched soon, the following is the game commentary of “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel, providing various platforms Explanation of version differences and three important early experiences of the game.



Differences between platform versions

“Resident Evil 4” Remake Resident Evil 4 will be launched on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and PC; this time, the price of PS5 and Steam is the same at 438 Hong Kong dollars, there is no problem that the PS version is more expensive, and the pre-order bonuses of each version are also available same. Playing the PS5 version can guarantee stable performance and extremely short loading time; while the advantage of the PC version is that there will be various mods to play in the future (such as the must-have Thomas the train mod…)

Resident Evil 4 Remake pre-order bonus

It is worth mentioning that if you buy the digital version,The PS version can be played at 00:00 on the 24th (that is, 12:00 on the 23rd);andThe Steam version needs to wait until 9 am on the 24th to open the game. If you plan to go crazy at 12:00 on the first night, you may have to buy the PS version.

In addition, the PS5 physical version will come with a special stereoscopic visual effect envelope, if you are a player who likes storage boxes, you can actively consider it. (online picture)

3 Practical Early Tips

1. Knife rebound



bounce back isNew systems added in the remake, as long as you have a kitchen knife or a combat knife with durability, you can press L1 to block the enemy’s sharp weapon attack (of course you can’t block the capture).ifIf you press L1 according to the enemy’s attack time, it will make the opponent stiffer, and can use physical skills to attack the opponent. What’s interesting is that even some powerful enemies such as the chainsaw guy can bounce back with the L1 knife (of course, if the chainsaw guy bounces back and defeats, he will be instantly killed). Since there is no emergency avoidance in this game, bounce back is extremely important You should make more use of your life-saving skills.

2. Physical skills



The system inherited from the original Resident Evil 4, the physical skill (kick) can be launched after hitting the enemy until it is stiff and then approaching the enemy. For ordinary village enemies, 1 or 2 shots in the head can make them stiff and then physical skills can be used; in addition to head shots, foot shots can also make the enemy stiff and then physical skills, but usually need to shoot one or two more shots, as well as physical skills. A stiff foot is not a round kick but a forward kick. Physical skills can also be used after causing a certain degree of damage to powerful enemies such as the chainsaw guy.

Physical skills, especially the whirlwind kick, are range attacks and are very powerful. Proper use can help players save a lot of bullets; It can be taken away with a few shots, which is one of the most important skills of this work.

Leon from “Kick me out”

3. Use grenades decisively when there are many people



Although the physical skills are very strong, if there are many enemies, it is better to use grenades directly. First, the enemies may be attacked before they can show their physical skills for a long time. Second, the briefcase space is limited. Too many grenades will take up space. It is best to make the best use of everything. Usually when there are more than 5 enemies or 1 strong enemy + miscellaneous soldiers, just throw the grenade directly.

Related to game ratings: 2023 Top Games of the Year with Full Score

Resident Evil 4’s Resident Evil 4 Remake’s media ratings have been lifted earlier, and the game has received unanimous praise from the media. A total of 26 media have given the game a perfect score of 10, including IGN, GameSpot, and TheGamer, and most of the media even An excellent evaluation of 9 points or above is also given without a full score. On the scoring website “Metacritic”, the PS5 version of the game included 97 ratings at the time of writing, with an average score of 93 points. Although it is slightly lower than the 96 points of PS2’s Biohazard 4, it is still a very high score. Ranked 5th among all PS5 game ratings on Metacritic, second only to “Elden Ring”, “The Witcher 3 Complete Edition”, “God of War: Ragnarok” and “Hades”. Please refer to the other article for the key points of scoring:

