news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

news-main-body”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

The upcoming Resident Evil Village expansion, Shadows, has always looked like a very impressive adventure, but it turns out it’s actually bigger than we and most people expected. According to a new interview with director Kento Kinoshita by IGN Japan, he revealed that the new campaign is actually four hours long.

That means it takes almost half the time to complete the main story, making it the biggest Resident Evil expansion ever. Our ambition is not just to visit Dimitrescu Castle, we also promise to visit and explore new locations when Shadows launches on October 28th for all PC, PlayStation, Stadia and Xbox.

This article and pictures are used with permission from Gamereactor, the original text is published here