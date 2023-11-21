Restart Vodafone router via the user interface

If the internet stalls or videos buffer forever, restarting the router can help. With the Vodafone Station and the EasyBox you can easily do this directly via the interface. You can read exactly where you can find the function here.

Restart Vodafone router

Every now and then, restarting the Vodafone router can help the device work properly again. To restart the Vodafone Station or EasyBox, simply proceed as follows:

Uses a device that is connected to the Vodafone router via LAN or WLAN. Opens in one new tab of your browser the interface of the router via the standard IP: 192.168.2.1Now enter the Usernames (usually “admin”) and yours Router password a.

If you have not adjusted your password yourself, you will find the data on the bottom or back of the device as well as in its documents.Choose from the menu above “Status & Help” tab Click on the in the selection menu on the left “Restart” point.Under the item “Router” you will find it on the right “Restart” button, press this. Image source: GIGA

The router will then restart. Until the connection to the device and internet is restored, it can take a few seconds. If you are connected to a device via WiFi, it may take a little longer until the wireless network is available again.

Can’t restart or are you still having problems?

If the route over the router’s surface is too complicated for you or you can’t get there because the device has hung up, you can of course just do that Power plug des Vodafone-Routers steep for a minute and then plug it back in.

Check whether your router displays a red, flashing LED. This is an indication of a problem that can have various causes. Read the following article:

If nothing helps, you should contact Vodafone support. This can also help you if there is a hardware defect or a problem with the cable:

GIGA recommends

More interesting articles

You don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Facebook

X

