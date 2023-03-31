Home Technology Restrap presents the new Tool Pouch saddle bag
Restrap presents the new Tool Pouch saddle bag

The English brand expands its catalog with this new storage bag in sturdy nylon. Capacity of 60cl, weight of 78gr, foam padding, internal compartments, velcro closure and reflective details make it suitable for any type of bike.

Restrap produces technical bags and purses by type of bicycle, making everything manually in its headquarters in Leeds, guaranteeing each product for life. Last born in the British house, the saddle bag Tool Pouchaccessory of apparently modest use, glorified by Restrap with robust materials and painstaking finishes.

The main fabric and the seams are in “1000D” nylon, the interior is padded with soft foam to protect the objects stored inside. A practical internal pocket allows you to store small items. The total space available internally is 60cl.

The Tool Pouch is fixed to a solid Velcro band, with reflective stitching that ensures passive visibility. The classic “Restrap” label completes the finish of this saddlebag, whose declared weight is 78 grams.

Available in black, orange and olive green, the Restrap Tool Pouch can be purchased directly on the manufacturer’s website. The prezzo list price is €39.99.

– Website Restrap

Article edited by Robert Chiappa
Photo: © Restrap

