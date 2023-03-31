



President Guillermo Lasso spoke about the impeachment process against him that was admitted by the Constitutional Court and defended his “innocence” and his “name” through a message to the nation released on the night of this Thursday, March 30 of 2023.

In the space, he said that he accepts the Court’s decision, although he does not share it, since he described the impeachment process as an attack on his integrity, reputation and that of his family.

“With my hand on my heart, I repeat that I am innocent,” Lasso said, accompanied by his wife María de Lourdes Alcívar and a group of people who were behind him.

He called impeachment an “invention” and described the process in three ways of looking at it: legal, political and personal.

He accused the opposition, led by Correísmo, of inventing evidence against him to “seize power and weaken and destroy democracy.”

«I am Guillermo Lasso Mendoza, I am innocent, I have always acted with the right intention. That is why I respect the decision of the Constitutional Court despite not sharing it », he repeated on several occasions.