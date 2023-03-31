After several days of staying in a care center, he died Liseth Carolina Orozco Arzuaga18 years old, due to a traffic accident that he suffered in a vehicle in the corregimiento de white waters, rural area of ​​Valledupar.

The young woman could not bear the injuries she suffered in the traffic accident It happened on March 26. According to the authorities, Orozco Arzuaga was traveling as a companion in a vehicle that overturned on a secondary road that leads to the municipality of Codazzi.

Orozco Arzuaga was taken to the Erasmo Clinic where they finally reported his death being approximately 6:30 pm on the recent Wednesday.

Traffic and Transport Police indicated that he did not attend to the accident when it happenedso the facts are subject to verification.

The body of the young woman was taken to the Valledupar Legal Medicine headquarters.