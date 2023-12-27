revenues, net profit and Ebitda are still growing

The growth continues than, the company listed in the Star segment that offers consultancy and solutions to businesses in the field of technological innovation and IT services. In fact, the company’s Board of Directors examined and approved on 19 December 2023 the consolidated interim management report as of 31 October 2023 and referring to the first half of the fiscal year. The period examined highlights the uninterrupted positive trend since 2012 with Revenues in the last decade equal to +12.0%, Ebitda at +16.2%, consolidated revenues and other income of €1,501.6 million (+14 .5% on the previous year).

The statements of the president and CEO of Sesa

“Our great ability to intercept technological innovation trends and drive digital transformation in the business segment by combining technology, consultancy and applications is confirmed. Investments continue in the development of human capital and digital and technological skills, which attest to our role as a reference player in the sector, which guides the digitalisation of businesses and organisations” he stated Paolo CastellacciPresident and founder of Sesa.

Financial analysis: how can it guide corporate Digital Transformation?

“We close a semester of further strong growth in revenues and skills, reaching a total of 5,400 resources an increase of approximately 50% compared to two years ago, in the face of a demand for digitalisation of businesses and organizations supported by the need for substantial investments in technology, applications and integration services. In light of the positive performance of the first half of the year, the investments in innovative skills and solutions and the industrial aggregation capacity, with around 70 M&A transactions already concluded from 2015 to today, we confirm the favorable outlook for the current year , continuing our track record of continuous long-term growth and continuing to support our stakeholders in the current phase of digital evolution” commented Alessandro FabbroniCEO of Sesa.

Sesa’s growth based on a winning strategy

The investment strategy and focus on business segments which enable technological innovation (cybersecurity, vertical business applications, cloud, digital platform, data science) has proven successful, so much so as to generate an increase greater than the dynamics of the Italian Information Technology market which, according to Sirmi, would reach a level in 2023 around +2.8%. The development of Sesa’s business, in particular, still occurred in a predominantly organic form for approximately 65%, with a strong increase in skills and human capital. Instead, the contribution to growth deriving from external lines (M&A) was approximately 35% of the total.

As of October 31, 2023 the net financial position is active: 153.4 million euros compared to 189.5 million as of 31 October 2022. Overall, the Group confirms its ability to generate cash and long-term investments with an operating cash flow in the last 12 months of approximately 130 million euros, net of investments in corporate acquisitions and technological infrastructures for approximately 175 million, as well as the distribution of dividends and buy back plans carried out for approximately 21 million.

Also as of October 31, 2023 consolidated net worth amounts to 442.8 million euros, up compared to 31 October 2022 (352.1 million). Hence the growth forecast for next year of a range between 3.2 and 3.3 billion euros, with an Ebitda ranging between 240 and 250 million.

