End of the year – reflection and realignment

Holistic Ayurveda training as the basis for a successful and healthy 2024

Ayurveda training at the turn of the year

It’s the same every year: Many people reflect on the past year, and often even their entire life, and ask themselves the crucial question: Should things continue like this or should I change something.

But why is it that people ask themselves these questions at the end of the year?

The tradition of reflecting on life between the years, i.e. in the period between Christmas and New Year, has several reasons:

End of the year as a natural point of reflection:

The end of a year offers a natural time to pause and look back. It is a time of closure and transition, causing many people to reflect on the past year and prepare for the year ahead.

Holiday break:

The holidays often offer a break from everyday life. This free time allows many people to step away from their routine obligations and create space for deeper thought and self-reflection.

Tradition and culture:

Many cultures have traditions and customs that encourage reflection at the end of the year. This may include religious rituals, family gatherings, or cultural celebrations that encourage reflection on life.

New Year’s resolutions:

The tradition of making New Year’s resolutions requires an evaluation of what one has accomplished in the past year and what one would like to achieve in the coming year. This process often involves deep reflection on personal goals and values.

Desire for renewal and growth:

Many people see the New Year as an opportunity for a fresh start and personal growth. Reflection allows them to identify areas in which they would like to improve or change.

The most common in the private sector are:

Health and fitness:

Many people resolve to exercise more regularly, eat healthier, lose weight or generally lead a healthier lifestyle.

Stress reduction:

Another common resolution is to reduce stress. This can be achieved through mindfulness practices, meditation, yoga, or simply by creating a more balanced lifestyle.

Improve work-life balance:

Many strive to find a better work-life balance so they can spend more time with family and friends.

Personal Finance:

Setting goals to improve personal finances, such as saving money, paying off debt, or investing, is also a popular resolution.

Pursue hobbies and interests:

Many people want to find more time for their hobbies and interests or discover and learn new activities.

Self-improvement:

These include learning new skills, pursuing personal or professional development, reading more books, or learning a new language.

Improve relationships:

Many people set themselves the goal of strengthening their relationships with family, friends and partners or rekindling old relationships.

Organization and time management:

Improving your organization and time management to be more productive and get more out of your day is another common resolution.

Live more sustainably:

An increasingly popular resolution is to live more environmentally consciously by adopting more sustainable lifestyle habits, such as recycling, reducing plastic consumption, or using public transportation.

Travel and new experiences:

Many people resolve to travel more, explore new places and have new experiences.

But people are also looking for work, especially at this time when a realignment is the order of the day for many people.

Some people decide to really get started now in the job they are currently working in. They are looking for training so they can move up the career ladder.

But many are also looking for more meaning and fulfillment in their careers; this is an increasingly common phenomenon. Many people strive to find deeper meaning and greater personal fulfillment in their work. This can be motivated by various reasons:

Personal fulfillment:

People often look for work that gives them a sense of satisfaction and personal growth. They want to feel like their work makes a difference and aligns with their personal values ​​and interests.

Work-Life-Balance:

I’ve already touched on this with personal goals, but it’s becoming increasingly important here too, as many people want to have more time for themselves, for their private life and for their hobbies.

Changes in the world of work:

The modern working world is characterized by rapid changes and uncertainty. In many companies, the numbers are the most important thing and everything else has to be subordinated to them. But many people no longer just accept this – humanity is becoming increasingly important to them at work.

Social awareness:

A growing social awareness of issues such as sustainability, social justice and the common good is leading people to seek careers that are in line with these values.

Demographic change:

Younger generations, especially Millennials and Generation Z, often value meaning and personal fulfillment in their work more than traditional incentives such as salary or status.

Self-realization:

There is an increasing desire for self-realization and individual expression through work. People look for roles that allow them to utilize and develop their unique skills and passions.

Profession – calling

For many people this is an increasingly important factor.

The trend for many people is increasingly to do work that seems meaningful to them and in which they find fulfillment. These people also increasingly want to realize topics such as a holistic lifestyle.

So it’s not just about financial security, but also about achieving something personally fulfilling and meaningful.

Especially at the turn of the year, there are many people who want to make a difference in the health care sector.

Ayurveda is a holistic health care system in which individuality is the focus. Especially at the turn of the year, many people are looking for training and further education in the area of ​​health!

At my school for Ayurveda you can now book inexpensive online training courses. The big advantage is that you have unrestricted access to the courses even after completing the course, which means that you can learn at your own pace and have a very good knowledge database that you can use later.

There is a 23% discount for training in Ayurveda nutrition and health advice with the discount code: Neuausstellung23.

So now is the best time to book this course, even if you don’t want to complete it until next year.

Click here for the description of the course: Ayurvedic nutrition and health advice.

Learn Ayurveda nutritional advice

I have described further combination training courses with the same conditions in my blog post:

Combined training courses as a basis for success with Ayurveda

The Wolfgang Neutzler Ayurveda School is an independent private school.

The headmaster of the School for Ayurveda, Wolfgang Neutzler, has been practicing as a naturopath with a focus on Ayurveda since 1985. As a coach, he supports people specifically in changing their diet and losing weight.

The focus of his work is online seminars and training. A quick and effective way to learn, especially these days, without travel costs and stress.

The following online offers are available: training to become an Ayurveda nutritionist, Ayurveda cooking courses, weight loss training, Ayurveda fasting week, course leader Ayurveda baby massage, pregnancy massage, Ayurveda constitution determination, Ayurveda massages, Ayurveda relaxation Trainer.

Wolfgang Neutzler is an author and co-author of 8 books, including 5 Ayurveda books.

The goal is to give many people access to Ayurveda.

Ayurveda – the knowledge of a healthy, long and happy life

/

