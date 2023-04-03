PR/Business Insider

Around 60 percent of the cars on German roads have been damaged while parked. This is the result of a survey by DEVK. Innovations such as parking aids and reversing cameras, which are already standard in many modern cars, could reduce this number. If this is not the case with your vehicle, this one could be for you Offer from Aldi interested: The discounter is currently selling a reversing camera for retrofitting, with which you can keep track of things when parking and maneuvering without integrated parking aids and the like. What should you know about the device and the offer?

Reversing camera in the Aldi offer

The reversing camera from the Aldi range is the RC-300WS from the manufacturer Maginon*. Your RRP (Recommended Retail Price) is 199.00 euros, but it is currently available from discounters for only 134.00 euros. This corresponds to a saving of EUR 65.00 or 32 percent. Our price research on the comparison portal Idealo* showed that the reversing camera no other provider so cheap can buy. So it might be worth hitting it!

Maginon RC-300WS: what can the reversing camera from the offer do?

The reversing camera available from Aldi is not only characterized by its low offer price. On top of that they you same advantages of an integrated reversing camera offers and there is super easy to install – without any drilling or laying of cables. It is fitted in place of the existing license plate bracket, while the associated monitor is connected via the cigarette lighter and fixed in the cockpit with one of the three brackets supplied. After switching on, the camera and monitor connect automatically.

How does the reversing camera work?

The Maginon RC-300WS from the Aldi range* consists of the license plate holder with a integrated cameradie powered by a solar panel becomes. This means that it does not need an external power source. In addition comes a 2100 mAh Li-Polymer Akku, which keeps the camera powered even in low light or darkness. She has a very low power consumptionso the camera should always have enough juice thanks to the combination of solar energy and battery.

In the dark, the reversing camera also offers a automatic image brightening, which is why it can prevent parking accidents and the like even when there is little light. In addition, she has the Protection class IP67. This means that it is dustproof and waterproof (submersible to a maximum depth of one meter for up to 30 minutes).

What the camera records will appear on the 4.3 inch monitor over 2.4 gigahertz with a resolution of 480 x 272 pixels in the cockpit.

For which cars is the reversing camera from the Aldi range suitable?

The special thing about the rear view camera from Maginon: The The radio range between the license plate holder and the monitor is around 17 meters. It’s not just for everyone carbut also for most TRUCK, mobile homes, caravan and vehicles with trailers suitable.

The Maginon RC-300WS at a glance

We have summarized the most important information about the reversing camera from the Aldi range here:

Reversing camera for cars, trucks, campers, caravans and trailers

License plate holder with integrated camera, battery and solar panel

2.100 mAh Li-Polymer Akku

4.3 inch monitor with 480 x 272 pixels (connection via cigarette lighter and car adapter)

Approximately 17 meters radio range (2.4 gigahertz)

Protection class IP67

Automatic image brightening in the dark

Installation without drilling or laying cables

Package Contents: License Plate Mount, Monitor, Car Adapter, Suction Cup Mount, Stand and Air Vent Mount for Monitor