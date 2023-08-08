Home » Review: Sim Lab Push-Pull Rally Shifter – A Clever and Flawless Addition to Racing Gear
Technology

by admin
Title: Sim Lab Push-Pull Rally Shifter: A Game-Changing Addition to Racing Gear

Introduction

In the world of rally racing, gear changes are crucial for success on the track. However, for individuals with memory issues like myself, keeping track of gear changes can be a challenge. That is until the Sim Lab Push-Pull Rally Shifter came along. This innovative accessory has caught the attention of racing enthusiasts, promising ease of use and improved performance. Let’s delve into the details.

A Blast from WRC History

The origins of the push/pull paddle system can be traced back to the 90s in the World Rally Championship (WRC). While most teams interpreted the regulations to require sequential shifting with a lever gearbox, Mitsubishi took a different approach. They introduced a single paddle that can be operated by moving it towards or away from the wheel, eliminating the need for multiple hand movements during a run. This clever innovation became an integral part of WRC and rally history.

Sim Lab’s Push-Pull Rally Shifter

After the announcement of the Sim Lab Push-Pull Rally Shifter, anticipation among racing fans grew exponentially. Finally, a solution that could revolutionize gear shifting for enthusiasts worldwide. After three weeks of testing, we are ready to share our thoughts on this game-changing accessory.

Design and Compatibility

The Sim Lab Push-Pull Rally Shifter features massive carbon fiber paddles, delivering a sturdy and durable construction. The shifter is designed to be mounted to the front of the steering wheel base, specifically compatible with popular models from Simucube, Fanatec, Simagic, and VRS. To ensure a perfect fit, the shifter comes with three different lengths of aluminum rods that can be used as spacers.

Easy Installation and Seamless Functionality

The installation process is incredibly straightforward. For our testing purposes, we installed the shifter on a Fanatec DD2 with 7cm spacers. Sim Lab had taken this into account, providing longer rods that allowed us to install the paddles without any issues. Once installed, simply plug it in via USB and start using it. No additional software or complex setup is required. We easily bound the gears to the paddles in Sim Lab’s impressive compatibility with Dirt Rally 2.0.

Impeccable Performance

Upon testing, we were delighted with the performance of the Sim Lab Push-Pull Rally Shifter. The gears, based on magnetism, produced a satisfying click without being overwhelming. While the resistance is not adjustable, we found the feel and “hardness” to be excellent. Priced at £180, the Sim Lab Push-Pull Rally Shifter provides exceptional value for money.

Enhanced Control and Faster Results

Compared to our previous sequential shifter, the Sim Lab Push-Pull Rally Shifter offered a remarkable improvement in control. Keeping our hands on the wheel without losing the “pull feel” provided by sequential levers allowed us to navigate favorite stretches of the track significantly faster. With a brief break-in period, we found ourselves relying less on controlling the car with brakes, leading to faster progress.

Conclusion

In our experience, the Sim Lab Push-Pull Rally Shifter is a cleverly designed and flawlessly functional accessory for racing enthusiasts. From its versatile mounting options to seamless compatibility, this product exceeded our expectations. Considering the lack of any complaints, we are compelled to give it the highest possible rating. Undoubtedly, this shifter has become one of the most enjoyable and trouble-free additions to our racing gear in recent years.

