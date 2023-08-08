The U.S. Men’s Basketball Team Shows Improvement in First World Cup Warm-up Match

In their first warm-up match for the World Cup, the U.S. men’s basketball team displayed significant improvement, defeating Puerto Rico’s men’s basketball team with a final score of 117-74. The game took place on August 8th, Beijing time.

Impressively, seven players from the U.S. team scored in double figures. Mikal Bridges contributed 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Ingram posted 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Jaren Jackson Jr. secured 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks, and Edwards added 15 points, 4 assists, and 4 steals. Jaylen Bronson impressed with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Portis and Cameron Johnson both contributed 11 points as well. Reeves also made an impact during the game with 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, and Halliburton scored 7 points, 4 rebounds, 12 assists, and 1 block.

Despite their initial labeling as a mediocre team, the U.S. men’s basketball team showcased their potential in this warm-up match. None of the 12 team members rank within the top 20 of the NBA’s active combat power list, with only 4 being selected to the All-Star lineup. Additionally, their international competition experience is limited.

Throughout the game, the U.S. team faced challenges on the court. In the early stages, their offense stagnated for three minutes, and they struggled to score. However, their determination and teamwork prevailed. Puerto Rico played more relaxed and dynamic basketball, taking an early lead under the guidance of Tremont Waters.

Leading up to the warm-up match, the U.S. team had four days of in-team training. They played several intra-squad matches and engaged in three competitive games against the training team. Lastly, Coach Cole consistently started Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr.

During the match, Jaren Jackson Jr. played a pivotal role in the team’s offense, using his skillset to make crucial shots. Ingram also proved influential, showcasing his scoring ability and enabling the U.S. team to secure a lead during the first half. Additionally, Austin Reeves made an exceptional impact off the bench, displaying the qualities he developed during his time with the Lakers.

Reeves’ consecutive successful shots rejuvenated the U.S. team and led them to secure a steady lead. As the game progressed, the team’s performance improved, and they demonstrated a more effective offense. Although they struggled on the perimeter, the U.S. team leveraged their rebounding advantage and defensive prowess to extend their lead in the second half.

The U.S. team excelled in sharing the ball, accumulating 29 assists throughout the game. Despite Puerto Rico’s efforts, their limitations in personal ability and coordination became evident under the U.S. team’s high defensive pressure. However, Puerto Rico’s Tremont Waters showcased his skills, scoring 17 points and 5 steals while facing off against the U.S. starting point guard, Jaylen Bronson. George Condit also impressed as Puerto Rico’s tallest player, displaying his strength in the inside line.

The U.S. men’s basketball team’s victory in this warm-up match highlights their improvement and potential heading into the World Cup. As the tournament progresses, it will be crucial for the Chinese men’s basketball team to focus on players like Waters and Condit while facing Puerto Rico in the group stage.

