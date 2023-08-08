Satomi Ishihara Makes Exciting Comeback as She Returns to Work and Begins Filming New Drama After Maternity Leave

Satomi Ishihara Officially Resumes Work After Giving Birth and Starts Filming a New Drama Last Month

According to recent media reports, popular Japanese actress Satomi Ishihara is set to star in the upcoming Asahi Tai Huo Jiu drama, scheduled to air in April next year. Interestingly, the filming for the drama has already commenced since last month. This marks Ishihara’s first starring role in a TV series since her official announcement of her marriage and childbirth.

In a surprising announcement on November 1, 2022, Ishihara revealed her plans to tie the knot. Her husband, who works in a renowned foreign company and is a rising talent in the financial industry, captured everyone’s attention. This marriage announcement also coincided with the news of Ishihara’s first pregnancy.

However, the actress temporarily suspended her performing arts activities after announcing her pregnancy in January 2022. Ishihara successfully gave birth to her first child in April of the same year. After a hiatus of three years, Ishihara expressed her excitement about returning to television through this new series.

To cater to her responsibilities as a new mother, the TV station has arranged a flexible schedule for Ishihara. They have made efforts to avoid shooting during late-night and early-morning hours, ensuring that she has ample time to spend with her child. This particular drama holds significant importance for Ishihara as it marks her return to the screen after childbirth. It is said to be a suspenseful production, with Ishihara’s portrayal brimming with enthusiasm. Additionally, the talented Minami Tanaka is reported to be co-starring in the series.

The news of Satomi Ishihara’s comeback undoubtedly brings joy to her numerous fans. Balancing her acting career and family life skillfully, Ishihara seems to be in excellent form since her return, garnering praise from all corners.

The original title of the article: “Satomi Ishihara Officially Resumes Work After Giving Birth and Starts Filming a New Drama Last Month.”

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

