Reviews of ‘Lord of the Fallen’ Vary: Some Call it a Disaster, Others Praise it as a Masterpiece

Lord of the Fallen, a soul-like masterpiece launched | Media reviews are polarizing: some say it is a disaster, some say it is a disaster

Following last month’s “Lies of P”, there is another “souls-like” masterpiece this month “Lord of the Fallen” “Lords of the Fallen” has been launched, and the recent media ratings of the game have also been lifted. The “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel has compiled game reviews below for prospective players’ reference.

Lord of the Fallen media ratings lifted from mediocre to generally positive on metacritic

At the time of writing, “Lords of the Fallen” has a total of 45 ratings on the mainstream foreign rating aggregation website “metacritic”. Among them, the PS5 version of the game has 24 ratings, with an average score of 73 points; the PC version has 45 ratings. The average score is 76 points; the overall evaluation ranges from average to generally positive.

IGN France gave “Lord of the Fallen” a perfect score of 10, saying that the game “is very successful in everything it wants to do” and makes people “always want to go back and play again”; Mainland game website “Nomad Star” They gave this game a score of 8.5 (out of 10), saying it is “the best in soul-like games” and demonstrates its unique understanding of “soul”.

In terms of negative reviews, the well-known foreign game website “Game Spot” only gave this game 5 points (out of 10 points); it pointed out that “Although this game has various features of a Souls series game, the merging skills are not good. Coupled with the painful checkpoint design, the game becomes a slow and frustrating foot exercise.” Another well-known foreign game website “eurogamer” gave it 2 stars out of 5, criticizing the game as “not having the elegance of FromSoftware” and having “poor performance.”

Many Mainland up owners have priority to try the game, and the evaluation tends to be conservative.

It is also worth mentioning that many video uploaders in the Mainland have received evaluation codes for games. There are many review videos of games on Mainland video websites such as bilibili. Many uploaders praised the idea of ​​designing the inside and outside world of this game, and praised the rich variety of game equipment; but more comments pointed out that the game design is unbalanced, and there are too many monsters, and there are so many enemies in some areas that it feels like fighting Wushuang. At the same time, the hatred and pursuit distance of monsters are also exaggerated. Even if the player has reached the next area, the monster will still pursue the player relentlessly.

When someone pointed out that many Souls-like games only imitated Hidetaka Miyazaki’s malice, but did not learn that Hidetaka Miyazaki would often let the player go when the player is about to despair, and cited the example of Hidetaka Miyazaki in “Dark Souls” Take “Sain Ancient City” as an example: Sain Ancient City is a map with a lot of mechanisms. It is very difficult to clear the ancient city and will cause players to suffer a lot; but when the player breaks through the ancient city, the boss on the top of the city “Steel Giant” But it’s quite simple. It’s no exaggeration to say that you can even play it with one hand. This is the kindness of Miyazaki Hidetaka.

This is also because many games have only learned Miyazaki’s malice but not the good intentions, and have become simply disgusting players. This is why not many Souls-like games have reached the heights of the “Dark Souls” series over the years. One of the reasons. Most mainland netizens currently recommend waiting and seeing whether the environment will improve after the game is updated before jumping into the trap.

Share this: Facebook

X

