The reason why “Minecraft” is so addicting to countless players is that all its creations are made up of building blocks, some of which require creativity and wisdom, some of which require perseverance and perseverance, and some more of which are unrestrained visions. Chris DaCow’s vision was to create a universe in the world of wheat, and he did it.

In the sub-version of the Reddit forum, Chris DaCow released his own “Wheat Cube Universe Galaxy”, which won a lot of badge rewards and tens of thousands of likes in just one day, because the results he presented are quite amazing, you will think it is a galaxy from a distance, A closer look reveals that it’s all shimmering squares.

According to ChrisDaCow’s video description, he used World Edit, Galaxy Texture Pack, Distant Horizons Mod and other modules to construct the universe, and then used BSL shaders, Optifine tools to optimize the effect of the Replay Mod recorded video.

From superclusters, black holes, nebulae, and the solar system including the Earth, Chris DaCow used the well-known YouTube music video to create “LIFE BEYOND” video content to find the source of inspiration for these stars as a reference, and created a small universe that exists in the block of wheat .

The creation of black holes made him even more painstaking. Interested friends can refer to his video explanation to understand how he created the magical wheat universe.