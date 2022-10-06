Home Technology Players create cosmic celestial galaxies in “Minecraft”, from black holes, solar systems to superclusters | 4Gamers
Technology

Players create cosmic celestial galaxies in “Minecraft”, from black holes, solar systems to superclusters | 4Gamers

by admin
Players create cosmic celestial galaxies in “Minecraft”, from black holes, solar systems to superclusters | 4Gamers

The reason why “Minecraft” is so addicting to countless players is that all its creations are made up of building blocks, some of which require creativity and wisdom, some of which require perseverance and perseverance, and some more of which are unrestrained visions. Chris DaCow’s vision was to create a universe in the world of wheat, and he did it.

In the sub-version of the Reddit forum, Chris DaCow released his own “Wheat Cube Universe Galaxy”, which won a lot of badge rewards and tens of thousands of likes in just one day, because the results he presented are quite amazing, you will think it is a galaxy from a distance, A closer look reveals that it’s all shimmering squares.

eb1756a73f63ac84263bf0c09c6513bcdb47407e93091fde9dc27b9c817f9b4cd43f65a11711a067e48e2eb1653ca542b995186f01d8c04c1203e72b64e9d1ddb0fce2dfce2fd81265cb287853b2e38a94278d04438939f4ecd5dbdd0a6f85079288c849660cf1fab483728d2210591630c7b28e36df1763fb68ec05c93ad8640ffd4bf7074e6feb85d3f0faeca122ef

According to ChrisDaCow’s video description, he used World Edit, Galaxy Texture Pack, Distant Horizons Mod and other modules to construct the universe, and then used BSL shaders, Optifine tools to optimize the effect of the Replay Mod recorded video.

From superclusters, black holes, nebulae, and the solar system including the Earth, Chris DaCow used the well-known YouTube music video to create “LIFE BEYOND” video content to find the source of inspiration for these stars as a reference, and created a small universe that exists in the block of wheat .

The creation of black holes made him even more painstaking. Interested friends can refer to his video explanation to understand how he created the magical wheat universe.

See also  The Inside Story: Assobo Studios Is Making an Xbox Racing Game - Gamereactor

You may also like

The digital signature for the digital transformation of...

The sequel to “The Traitor 2077” is in...

The proof: iPhone 14 Plus, the big screen...

The proof: iPhone 14 Plus, the big screen...

Upskill 4.0 promotes social innovation

Cube iPlay 40 5G 10.4 inch TV Show...

From Unidata projects for an increasingly smart home

Apple’s Apple Music includes more than 100 million...

7-minute real machine demo of “Wild Heart” –...

“Battle Strike 2” suffered a massive DDoS attack...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy