If you are a fan of machine warfare, you will definitely know SRX, the original four-eyed boy super robot with a big fit, the powerful nirvana of the sky and the world, and the broken sword. This time Bandai launched the SMP SRX series on Shiwan. Originally, it can be bought at a normal price, but if you want to play a big fit, you must be mentally prepared, because the price of the next two bombs is very expensive. However, if you only talk about playing this R1 and R-GUN, it is already stylish and fun.

SMP R-1 medium distance performance

The shape of the R1 is actually quite good, but the arms seem to be a little longer, maybe because the body is too short. The size is about the same height as a normal 1/144 Gundam, but the R1’s head, shape and details are actually quite good. Most of the coloring has already been done for you, only the eyes need stickers. The whole head shape feels a bit like Gundam, except that there are two more ears and no headgear. The head can be rotated left and right, and the whole head can also be lifted up. This is the design that needs to be used when deforming.

As for the front skirt armor, I will talk about it. Although it is a relatively long structure, it can also be lifted up, but the buckle is easy to fall off, and it often falls off when posing or deforming. The thigh can reach about 90 degrees forward, which is actually not bad. The knee bends double joints, and the bending range is not bad.

R-Gun is even better with surprises

After building the R-Gun, it feels better than R-1. First of all, the ratio of hands and feet is normal compared to R-1, and the shape is more handsome. Since there is no need to paste too many complementary color stickers, it can also be used Play with confidence, you know the quality of the SMP series of stickers, if you don’t need to stick it, it’s better to stick as little as possible, especially for robots that need to be deformed. But the fly in the ointment is that the mobility of the R-Gun is not very high.

What deserves great praise is that the transformation of the R-Gun into the heavy metal annihilation gun mode (メタルジェノサイダードード) is achieved by completely deforming without pulling out the plug-in. Carefully follow the instructions in the manual and twist the direction of each joint to achieve I was pleasantly surprised by the desired annihilator mode.

Summary: Hope to launch HG model

In fact, with the design level of SMP R-1 and R-Gun, it is not difficult to launch the HG model. In addition, the HG fighter series models have already released a few bombs. It is strange that they will be placed in the SMP instead of the HG. It may be for a big fit. Looking for a big-money strategy? But looking at the total price on the PB, I believe it will discourage many people… I always hope that SRX will launch the HG model, because I really don’t like the SMP food and play glue.

