Revolut launches Experiences to book travel activities with cashback

Revolutthe global finance super app with over 30 million customers worldwide, has announced the launch of Experiencesan in-app marketplace that allows customers to book tours, activities and attractions in over 300,000 destinations, directly from the Revolut app.

How it works Revolut experiences

The service offers Revolut customers a number of benefits, including:

the possibility of receiving up to 10% cashback (terms and conditions apply) on bookings made through Experiences, which is credited immediately upon completion of the transaction; access to great rates and no booking fees charged by Revolut, which allows customers to save money on the go;

ease of payment using your Revolut account, which supports over 30 currencies and offers currency exchange at the interbank rate.

Experiences is the latest addition to the Revolut super app travel product suite, which also includes Staysa service for booking accommodation between hotels and vacation homes, e travel insurance, which covers various risks depending on the plan you choose. Finally there is the possibility of split travel expenses between friends with a simple touch.

The expansion of Revolut’s travel product suite comes just days from launch of the new Ultra subscription planwhich offers insurance “Cancellation for any reason”. Ultra members will receive a refund of up to €5,000 per year for flight, train, accommodation or event cancellations (insurance terms and conditions apply).

