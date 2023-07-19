Cecilia Strzyzowski’s mother questioned the divorce proceedings between her daughter and César Sena

The mother of Cecilia Strzyzowski, Gloria Romeroheart doubt the veracity of the divorce proceedings who supposedly signed Cesar Seine and his daughter and remarked that this document “is being examined.”

“The divorce is being finalized. It is not confirmed that it is legal“, Romero remarked and questioned whether the couple had divorced.

In that sense, he slipped that it could have been forged by the Sena clan once the young woman was murdered.

The woman criticized the priest Rafael Del Blanco, who said he had spoken with César after the femicide: “The priest is a son of a bitch. They would have to remove his habits and he should not be called a priest.”

Regarding the possibility that the bones analyzed belong to her daughter, Romero indicated that she he is only “concerned that Cecilia has not suffered“.

Gloria Romero, asked for Justice for her daughter.

Gloria Romero said that in Chaco “they are terrified” of the Sena clan

“What they did after death doesn’t change mebut the thing is that I can’t know if they hurt her while she was alive. If they killed her, they didn’t make her suffer“He revealed in statements to the program”Real time“, which is issued by breaking latest news HD.

Romero remarked that if he “faced Emerenciano Seine I was going to end up in the pig’s shop”, while indicating that “people are terrified of the Sena”.

“In Chaco no one faces Emerenciano, because the one who does it ends up in the pig’s shop. It is something that is always said there,” he said.

in relation to a Strzyzowski’s alleged pregnancyGloria explained: “I know that she was 17 days late in November. When it was negative, she was very sad and he was too. César wanted to have a child and Cecilia too, but first she wanted to set up the house.”

Furthermore, Romero argued that “never” had a relationship with Marcela Acuñawhom he does not know, while considering that his daughter “is a victim of power“.

He also stated that “the crime was planned” and recounted the reasons that led her to get angry with Cecilia days before she was murdered.

Gloria Romero, mother of Cecilia Strzyzowski.

“I raised my daughters to be independent, because if one day he got tired of something he could leave. She can’t be with a person 24 hours a day and have life always revolve around that person,” she said.

Lastly, he acknowledged that upon meeting César Sena “did not like“, but then the relationship changed by stating: “Cecilia made me believe that it was jealousy“.

