Roberto Vicenzi takes the helm of MegaByte’s Sales&Marketing

As of July 1, 2023, Roberto Vicenzi took on the role of Sales & Marketing Director for MegaByte Sistemi Informatici, Digital Partner and System Integrator based in Cento, in the province of Ferrara, which offers integrated solutions for small and medium enterprises. The assignment requires Vicenzi to deal with the development and implementation of increasingly innovative strategies per promote the products and services provided by the companywith the aim of nurturing relationships with existing customers and generating attractive opportunities to acquire new customers.

MegaByte Sistemi Informatici welcomes Roberto Vicenzi

Roberto Vicenzi brings with him a vast wealth of knowledge and skills. In fact, he was one of the founding partners of Centro Computer, a well-known system integrator from Cento (FE) and for 38 years he helped develop the business and increase its positioning on the market until he accompanied the company towards its acquisition by Project Informatica, in June 2021, concluding the collaboration with the Group in December 2022.

Now begins his adventure in MegaByte, the Digital Partner born in 1990 which is based in Cento (FE), the city of the Baroque painter “Il Guercino”, which is confirmed to be an excellent independent technological partner, increasingly appreciated by small businesses and medium-sized companies facing the path to digital transformation.

Alessandro Gennari, Founder and General Manager of MegaByte Sistemi Informatici, expressed his enthusiasm for the entry of Roberto Vicenzi in the team, underlining that “His customer-centric approach and deep understanding of the latest technological trends will help us to outline customized solutions and cutting-edge solutions that meet even the most important and complex business needs of our customers.”

Innovative strategies and attention to sustainability

The digital transformation journey requires both technological advances and a cultural shift, requiring organizations to radically reinvent their operations to deliver unmatched customer experiences and competitive advantages. Vicenzi has already started in-depth investigations training sessions with the team sales and marketing, aimed at reviewing and modernizing internal processes and laying the foundations for new initiatives that will facilitate development of business starting in September. A diverse calendar of engaging activities is in preparation for the final quarter, including on-site events to connect with potential clients.

Honored by the challenge Roberto Vicenzi He points out that his mission is to continue the company’s growth trajectory, ensuring that customers and prospects reap the maximum benefits from new technologies, while achieving substantial cost reductions in IT operations. “In MegaByte – continues Vincenzi – I met people motivated to deepen every aspect related to the integration of technologies and digital solutions in the various company areas and, together, we will be able to transfer this enthusiasm to all customers, also maintaining a strong focus on the issue of sustainability ”.

