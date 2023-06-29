Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: All information about the next PSLV launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, which are upcoming and in which mission the PSLV will be on the road.

When is the next PSLV start?

The next start time window for the PSLV is currently on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 00:15 and 04:15 exactly.

Status: The official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider PSLV is the Indian Space Research Organization. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Satish Dhawan Space Centre, India, more precisely: Satish Dhawan Space Center First Launch Pad. A total of 88 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 55 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is PSLV’s mission?

The PSLV flight is a geoscientific reconnaissance flight.

DS-SAR is a Singapore synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth observation satellite built by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and commercially operated by both the Singapore Government’s Defense Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and ST Electronics.

The PSLV starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about PSLV | DS-SAR at a glance:

RocketPSLVFull NamePSLVLaunch Service ProviderIndian Space Research OrganizationMission NameDS-SARMission TypeFlight for Geoscientific ReconnaissanceLaunch Time23.07.2023Lorbiter OrbitStatus ConfirmedLandINDLocationSatish Dhawan Space Centre, India

The last update time for this information is the 28.06.2023at 6:08 p.m.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

