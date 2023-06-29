Weah, first day of Juve. Visits to J Medical and signature: figures and details

The Editorial Board Thursday 29 June 2023, 09:22

Timothy Weah he immediately immersed himself in the world Juventus. The US winger arrived yesterday in Turin: first approach to the black and white universe.

The footballer arrived together with his entourage as well as his mother Clar, first lady of Liberia, honored with a bouquet of flowers by Juventus. His brother George junior was also present.

Day, that of today, which will instead lead to the official: for him a five-year contract worth two million per season.

Juventus, Weah Day

Weah arrived at J Medical this morning for his usual doctor’s appointments, which will precede the signing of the contract and the first photos with the black and white shirt. After the renewal of Adrien Rabiotand the outright purchase of Arkadiusz Milik, he is the first real market coup for Juventus by Calvo-Manna. The class of 2000, PSG school, will bring vitality and freshness to the outside lanes, capable of playing both full-back and tall winger. The Juventus club bought him from Lille for a total of 12 million (10 for a fixed part plus 2 for bonuses). Weah arrives in the team that dad George has never hidden from supporting, despite the glorious past with the Milan shirt. Weah’s adventure with Juve will begin on 10 July, the date on which the team will meet at the Continassa for the rally.

Weah has landed in Turin: the adventure with Juve begins!

