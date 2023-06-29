Crypto: Binance’s European banking partner Paysafe withdraws its support

Binance’s European banking partner, Paysafe Payment Solutions, said it will cease to offer its wallet solution merged into US cryptocurrency exchange in the European Economic Area (EEA) effective September 25.

“Paysafe and Binance are now working to mutually implement an orderly and fair process to terminate this service in the coming months,” Paysafe said in an email to Reuters.

Binance will switch providers for euro deposits and withdrawals through the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), while the current partner – Paysafe – will no longer provide these services to Binance users, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday.

