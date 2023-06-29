Home » Crypto: Binance’s European banking partner Paysafe withdraws its support
Business

Crypto: Binance’s European banking partner Paysafe withdraws its support

by admin
Crypto: Binance’s European banking partner Paysafe withdraws its support

Binance’s European banking partner, Paysafe Payment Solutions, said it will cease to offer its wallet solution merged into US cryptocurrency exchange in the European Economic Area (EEA) effective September 25.

“Paysafe and Binance are now working to mutually implement an orderly and fair process to terminate this service in the coming months,” Paysafe said in an email to Reuters.

Binance will switch providers for euro deposits and withdrawals through the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), while the current partner – Paysafe – will no longer provide these services to Binance users, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday.

See also  Italo turns 10: over 100 million travelers transported

You may also like

P19 offers experts on the digital euro and...

protection bill almost unchanged (+0.4%)

Heiko Eich is the new CDO of evocanta...

Cameroon: reconversion after sport according to the Football...

Study: With these services, citizens would be willing...

Parliament, effect of cuts: deputies do not work...

Jin Jiang Hotel (China): Grasp the New Opportunity...

Porsche boss: Blume’s great experiment

Wagner and Russian influence in Africa

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy