Boca Juniors and Sarmiento face each other for the date 22

Next Sunday, July 2, starting at 9:30 p.m. (Argentine time), Sarmiento visits Boca Juniors at La Bombonera, for the duel corresponding to date 22 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament.

The visiting team comes motivated for this match after a victory in their previous game. Their opponent will be looking for a better result after being defeated in their last match in the championship.

Boca Juniors was defeated in the Malvinas Argentinas against Godoy Cruz by 0-4 on the scoreboard. In the last games of this season, they have won 2, tied 1 and lost 1. They scored 6 goals and have 3 in favor.

Sarmiento comes from beating Atlético Tucumán at home 4-1. He is preceded by an irregular series of results in the previous games played: 1 loss and 3 draws. In addition, he scored a total of 4 goals and 3 have been converted.

In the most recent matches played this season, they have never signed a draw: the local team won 4 times and the visit 1 time. The last time they played against each other in this tournament was on October 12, in the Argentina – Professional League 2022 tournament, and Boca Juniors won 0-1.

The host is in fourteenth place with 28 points (8 PG – 4 PE – 9 PP), while the visit accumulates 28 units and is in thirteenth place in the championship (7 PG – 7 PE – 7 PP).

The person in charge of delivering justice in the match will be Silvio Trucco.

Boca Juniors and Sarmiento schedule, according to country Argentina: 9:30 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 7:30 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 6:30 p.m. Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 8:30 p.m.