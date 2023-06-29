Home » Boca Juniors and Sarmiento face each other for the date 22
Boca Juniors and Sarmiento face each other for the date 22

Boca Juniors and Sarmiento face each other for the date 22

Next Sunday, July 2, starting at 9:30 p.m. (Argentine time), Sarmiento visits Boca Juniors at La Bombonera, for the duel corresponding to date 22 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament.

The visiting team comes motivated for this match after a victory in their previous game. Their opponent will be looking for a better result after being defeated in their last match in the championship.

Boca Juniors was defeated in the Malvinas Argentinas against Godoy Cruz by 0-4 on the scoreboard. In the last games of this season, they have won 2, tied 1 and lost 1. They scored 6 goals and have 3 in favor.

Sarmiento comes from beating Atlético Tucumán at home 4-1. He is preceded by an irregular series of results in the previous games played: 1 loss and 3 draws. In addition, he scored a total of 4 goals and 3 have been converted.

In the most recent matches played this season, they have never signed a draw: the local team won 4 times and the visit 1 time. The last time they played against each other in this tournament was on October 12, in the Argentina – Professional League 2022 tournament, and Boca Juniors won 0-1.

The host is in fourteenth place with 28 points (8 PG – 4 PE – 9 PP), while the visit accumulates 28 units and is in thirteenth place in the championship (7 PG – 7 PE – 7 PP).

The person in charge of delivering justice in the match will be Silvio Trucco.

Boca Juniors and Sarmiento schedule, according to country Argentina: 9:30 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 7:30 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 6:30 p.m. Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 8:30 p.m.

