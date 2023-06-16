Home » Rockstar co-founder launches new studio – Gamereactor
Technology

Rockstar co-founder launches new studio – Gamereactor

by admin
Rockstar co-founder launches new studio – Gamereactor

When Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser left the company in 2020, it was big news, without finishing Grand Theft Auto VI. Since then, a lot of people have wondered what he’ll do next, and now we’ll take the guesswork out of it.

Hauser announced a brand new studio of his,Absurd Ventures, will delve into video games and more (including live-action and animated films, scripted podcasts, books and graphic novels).According to the studio, they’re all about“Storytelling. Philanthropy.”But what that ultimately means is up for debate, as it may be a few years before we see their first finished products. Hauser himself said:

“We’re building ridiculous ventures to create new universes and tell great stories, wherever and however we are

You can check out the demo video below (it’s about as cryptic as you can probably guess). It should be noted that while Hauser is the biggest name to leave Rockstar, they’ve also lost other key figures recently, such as producer Leslie Benzies and writer/voice actor Laszlo Jones.

Do you think Absurd Ventures will end up being a serious competitor to Rockstar?

The photo was shared on the studio’s Twitter account, but its meaning is of course unknown.

Thanks Jason

See also  Google Pixel Watch complete boxed foreign netizens are the first to open the box - 3C Technology News

You may also like

there was a meeting with Giorgia Meloni on...

The second public test of Capcom’s new game...

TeamViewer: Warning of a new IT security gap

Corsair Xeneon Flex: Krümmbarer Gaming-Monitor im Test

AutoProNano – international cooperation for in vitro and...

Layers of Fear Gets Official Launch Trailer

Offshore wind farms: award by auction

Playstation 5: These PS5 games cost less than...

How gamers can spice up their PC with...

Narwal Freo vacuum robot tested: lifts the mop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy