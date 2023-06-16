Rockstar co-founder launches new studio – Gamereactor

When Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser left the company in 2020, it was big news, without finishing Grand Theft Auto VI. Since then, a lot of people have wondered what he’ll do next, and now we’ll take the guesswork out of it.

Hauser announced a brand new studio of his,Absurd Ventures, will delve into video games and more (including live-action and animated films, scripted podcasts, books and graphic novels).According to the studio, they’re all about“Storytelling. Philanthropy.”But what that ultimately means is up for debate, as it may be a few years before we see their first finished products. Hauser himself said:

“We’re building ridiculous ventures to create new universes and tell great stories, wherever and however we are。

You can check out the demo video below (it’s about as cryptic as you can probably guess). It should be noted that while Hauser is the biggest name to leave Rockstar, they’ve also lost other key figures recently, such as producer Leslie Benzies and writer/voice actor Laszlo Jones.

Do you think Absurd Ventures will end up being a serious competitor to Rockstar?

The photo was shared on the studio’s Twitter account, but its meaning is of course unknown.

