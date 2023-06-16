I caregiver of my husband with Alzheimer’s at 43 years old. But they left us alone – breaking latest news

Two years of pilgrimage from one specialist center to another to get a diagnosis. The time of lockdowns during the pandemic spent in total solitude, without any help. But Michela Morruto would not be never gave up on Alzheimer’s which clouded memories of her husband before the time. Why Paul Small he was not yet 43 when he started forgetting to pick up the children from school, to go shopping, often even to eat, and then forget where he had put his car keys or wallet. AND losing shots day after day, until he couldn’t find his way back if he went out alone. Michela Morruto does not give up even now that so many are asking her for help, because “it is not easy to juggle the offices of the public administration, open disability procedures get some listen,” he explains.

She and Paolo, who is now 52 years old and was admitted to an institutionbefore the disease took over they decided to write a diary for their children “A small time”. Theirs are children who grew up quickly. the eldest, Mattiaat the age of 10 he was already a caregiver for his father and President Mattarella appointed him for this Bishop of the Republic. “But these are things you would never want for your children.” Only recently did the little one stop asking, “When is dad coming back?” Michela, 50, employed in an accountants’ firm, recounts the struggle she had to endure to find an audience: Â «I was already aware of oddities when Paolo was 40, little things. Then when we tried to find out more from the doctors, I passed for the strange one, they said it was just stress, tiredness, they gave him anxiolytics. But no one ever spoke of cognitive decline». See also "Double Stars from the Abyss to Darkness" is on sale today, welcome to the bloody abyss of death where standing jumps will also increase the load | 4Gamers