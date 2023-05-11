ROG Ally handheld game console officially released, limited lottery pre-order in Hong Kong

ROG Ally First Review

Although I took the lead in previewing ASUS ROG Ally, the new Windows 11 handheld game console, and shared the feel and gaming experience with you earlier, in fact, the official, real, and definite release date is today, so the information that everyone is most concerned about It will only be made public now (everyone has seen it in YouTube inquiries).

Let me talk about the listing information that everyone is most concerned about. ROG Ally will have two versions of AMD Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme, each with 256GB / 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe 4.0 SSD, priced at HK$5,999 and HK$6,999 respectively. In addition, the optional external GPU XG Mobile will be the RTX 4090 version, priced at HK$21,998.

ROG Ally First Review

The first sale in Hong Kong will be the high-end version of Ally equipped with Z1 Extreme and 512GB. It will be pre-ordered at the ASUS official online store tomorrow, May 12. In addition, Fortress will also have a lottery quota. The first batch is limited to 100 sets. In addition, there is an exclusive pre-ordered high-end version with XG Mobile bundled set (HK$26,998) on the official website, which is only 5 sets. The first batch of pre-order gifts will include 365-day Game Pass Ultimate membership and screen protectors, but the exclusive protective case priced at HK$399 will be purchased separately.