Home » ROG Ally handheld game console officially released, limited lottery pre-order in Hong Kong
Technology

ROG Ally handheld game console officially released, limited lottery pre-order in Hong Kong

by admin
ROG Ally handheld game console officially released, limited lottery pre-order in Hong Kong

ROG Ally First Review

Although I took the lead in previewing ASUS ROG Ally, the new Windows 11 handheld game console, and shared the feel and gaming experience with you earlier, in fact, the official, real, and definite release date is today, so the information that everyone is most concerned about It will only be made public now (everyone has seen it in YouTube inquiries).

Let me talk about the listing information that everyone is most concerned about. ROG Ally will have two versions of AMD Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme, each with 256GB / 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe 4.0 SSD, priced at HK$5,999 and HK$6,999 respectively. In addition, the optional external GPU XG Mobile will be the RTX 4090 version, priced at HK$21,998.

ROG Ally 先行評測

ROG Ally First Review

The first sale in Hong Kong will be the high-end version of Ally equipped with Z1 Extreme and 512GB. It will be pre-ordered at the ASUS official online store tomorrow, May 12. In addition, Fortress will also have a lottery quota. The first batch is limited to 100 sets. In addition, there is an exclusive pre-ordered high-end version with XG Mobile bundled set (HK$26,998) on the official website, which is only 5 sets. The first batch of pre-order gifts will include 365-day Game Pass Ultimate membership and screen protectors, but the exclusive protective case priced at HK$399 will be purchased separately.

See also  No lights, no problem for IEM Rio's CS:GO team - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

You may also like

Samsung Mother’s Day Offer: HK$1,270 off S23 Ultra,...

ACHEMA 2024: Call for Papers for the ACHEMA...

Microsoft research: Italian workers are not afraid of...

The strongest portable game console ASUS ROG Ally...

KIT advises EU Parliament on climate and science...

Small developers are growing on the App Store:...

Lawyer sentenced to eight years in prison

Axis between Temera and Mermec

Naomi Klein on hallucinating tech CEOs

Samsung Mother’s Day Offer: HK$1270 off S23 Ultra...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy