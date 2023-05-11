Due to works, the Urban Woman tunnel is partially cut in both directions in Córdoba

Due to pipe works and public lighting wiring, this Thursday, starting at 10 in the morning, the tunnel of the urban woman in both directions in the city of Córdoba.

According to municipal sources, the measure will last until 5:00 p.m.. “Two partial cuts will be established in the tunnel of the Urban Woman roundabout, one for each direction of circulation,” they specified.

In the sector, the Public Lighting Directorate will work on the repair of the existing installation, replacement of pipes and wiring with the aim of normalizing the lighting of the collector of Rafael Núñez avenue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

